‘Rampage’ Jackson suggests Jon Jones take a ‘warm-up fight’ in UFC heavyweight debut

August 31, 2022
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson thinks fellow 205-pound titleholder Jon Jones should take a warm-up fight in his heavyweight debut.

Jackson fought Jones in Jones’ first title defense at UFC 135 back in September 2011, and became the beginning of Jones’ longest light heavyweight title reign in UFC history.

“Honestly, no cap, Jon Jones is the best person I ever fought. I don’t think I could give him advice. He’s a better fighter than me,” Jackson told TMZ Sports.

While Jackson doesn’t believe he can advise Jones on fighting, he did take the opportunity to suggest that Jones ease into the heavyweight division instead of immediately taking on a top contender, or champion.

“I don’t know about Jon Jones’ chin. It’s been rumors saying that he doesn’t have a strong chin. You go to heavyweight, they hit harder, but I feel like Jones is a smart fighter. It was really hard for me to hit him. He would let me hit him,” Jackson said.

“Heavyweights are a different monster,” said Jackson. “I would say his first heavyweight fight he should do a warm-up. He shouldn’t go in there with the big boys.”

