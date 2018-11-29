Ramiz Brahimaj Looks to Get Back on Track Against Veteran Justin Patterson at LFA 55

Coming off of his first career loss this past May, welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj was looking to rebound in his follow-up fight in August against William Macario at LFA 47.

After a bit of an admittedly shaky start, Brahimaj was able to find his footing and ended up picking up a second round submission victory to get himself back on track.

“The fight against William was one of my toughest tests to date,” Brahimaj told MMAWeekly.com. “He was an extremely tough challenge.

“I had taken the fight on short notice; three days; and I suffered a little bit of adversity in the first round, and I managed to persevere during the second and get the win by technical submission.”

Though he was able to pick up a finish in his win over Macario, Brahimaj still feels like there more work he can do on sharpening his game.

“I’m one of those people who consider themselves a perfectionist,” said Brahimaj. “I’m my own biggest critic. I always see myself in training and in the fight and try to see what I can improve on every single time.

“Everyone around me said I did a great job (versus Macario) – especially considering the circumstances – not having much time to come up with a plan, so it was literally go in there and fall back on my training.”

This Friday in Dallas, Texas, Brahimaj (7-1) looks to start a new winning streak when he faces Justin Patterson (10-4) in a main card 170-pound bout at LFA 55.

“The fight against Justin is a good fight because he’s a very tough veteran,” Brahimaj said. “He has fought a lot of good game opponents. He’s a guy I have a lot of respect for, and a guy who has been on the Texas MMA circuit for a while now and has established himself as a certified veteran with a pretty big name.

“I just feel like I have to fall back in my training. I have to fall back on my experiences in my last fight. All of that is going to help me get the victory against Justin.”

Not one to waste much time between bouts, Brahimaj feels like he can more than be ready to get in one more bout before the close of 2018.

“I’m the kind of person who never likes to take too much time off,” said Brahimaj. “I do like to take a few days off for recalibration.

“I don’t want to burn myself out too much, but come Friday night, barring any major injuries or anything like that, I plan on taking a few days off, and then will be ready for pretty much mid-end of December or early January.”