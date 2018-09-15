Ramazan Emeev Nearly Finishes Stefan Sekulić En Route to Decision (UFC Moscow Highlights)

STUNNED HIM! Emeev dominates the end of round one. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/XYaVbTnhD4 — UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018

For Russia! ?? Emeev takes one for the home crowd. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/czlxBIzRDV — UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights as Ramazan Emeev nearly finished Stefan Sekulić at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow.

While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.

