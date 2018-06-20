Rakim Cleveland Expecting Power-Packed Fight Against Rashid Yusupov at PFL 2

While having the first half of the year off wasn’t entirely the idea of light-heavyweight Rakim Cleveland, he’s been able to use the time in an effective fashion.

In addition to signing with the Professional Fighters League, Cleveland relocated his family so he could begin working with a new team, and feels that move has been a great shot in the arm for his MMA career.

“I took the layoff because the PFL wanted us to kind of lay low and focus on the upcoming (season),” Cleveland told MMAWeekly.com. “But in between my last fight (in December) to now I moved down to Florida and started working with American Top Team. I’ve gotten to focus on getting better on all aspects of my game.”

Since joining ATT, Cleveland has been able to use all the different looks he’s getting in the gym to not only add to his existing game, but refine the things he’s already had.

“I like the atmosphere,” said Cleveland. “It’s a little different than in the Midwest. It’s nice having so many different styles and training partners to work with. You get to see it all in one building.

“Learning new things and adding tools to your tool belt will only make you a tougher person to defeat. I’ve been working with different style and coaches, and have been learning new techniques and different ways to do old techniques, so it’s been interesting.”

Cleveland (18-9-1) will face Rashid Yusupov (9-1) in a 205-pound main card bout in his PFL debut on Thursday in Chicago.

“It’s striker versus striker,” Cleveland said. “I think it will be a very intense and power packed competition between us two. As far as me getting the W, I just have to do me and my style. I have to impose my will. I have to give (Yusupov) something to think about every time he moves – and that’s what I’m going to do.”

For Cleveland, the seasonal format of the PFL allows him to put aside all the outside the cage things and just focus on winning his fights.

“Earning your way into the playoffs and advancing fight by fight is pretty neat, and it takes the politics out of it,” said Cleveland. “You don’t have to be a trash talker or have a certain aura about you to get attention – it’s finally a way to go out and perform and show the world what your about without having to do all the talking outside the cage.

“I like to talk a little bit and have some fun with it, but at the same time, I feel like I do all my talking inside the cage. I like the process they’ve put together and it works pretty well for me.”