Rafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event due to COVID-19

February 28, 2022
This weekend’s UFC 272 pay-per-view event took a major hit on Monday when Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the co-main event after testing positive to COVID-19.

Fiziev (11-1) was scheduled to face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (30-13). A replacement is currently being sought.

The news first broke on Monday’s edition of The MM Hour, and Fiziev quickly confirmed the he was forced to pull out of the fight via social media.

“I’m devastated to announce that I’m out of the fight,” Fiziev wrote. “I had a great camp and was ready to put on the show, I flew all the way to Vegas from Thailand just to get sick with covid, for 3 days I’m in hotel bed with fever, bones pain and cough.”

“I called out RDA and I still want that fight when my health will allow me to compete again. Apologies to him, but saying that I was faking it is complete nonsense. Time will put everything in place,” Fiziev said in a follow-up tweet.

