HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael dos Anjos UFC Vegas 14 press conference

featuredRafael dos Anjos on Conor McGregor callout: ‘The only two real champs was me and Conor’ | UFC Vegas 14

Rafael dos Anjos cracks Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14

featuredUFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win

UFC Felder vs dos Anjos live results

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos Live Results

Eryk Anders

featuredUFC Vegas 14 main card bout scrapped on fight day due to health issues

Rafael dos Anjos’s win over Paul Felder earns UFC Vegas 14 bonus

November 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC Vegas 14 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night, although it was missing three undercard bouts and the main event received a last-minute replacement.

The replacement actually didn’t hurt the fight card, as Paul Felder put in a tremendous effort against Rafael dos Anjos after Israel Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection earlier in the week.

Fight of the Night: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Though Felder admittedly hadn’t been training for a mixed martial arts bout in about four months, his recent training for a triathlon served him well, as fought dos Anjos to the final horn.

He wasn’t able to take the nod, although one judge bafflingly awarded Felder the decision, but he did show tremendous hand speed and heart. dos Anjos, however, had the training and the game plan to overwhelm Felder throughout the fight and earn 50-45 scores from two of the judges.

The efforts of both men earned them the Fight of the Night honors, which is accompanied by a $50,000 bonus for each of them.

Rafael dos Anjos cracks Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14

Performance of the Night: Khaos Williams

Khaos Williams continues to make a splash in the UFC with his second consecutive blistering knockout.

Two fights into his UFC tenure and Williams has spent less one minute in the cage. He won his promotional debut with a 27-second knockout of Alex Moron, then followed that with this 30-second knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 14.

The Alhassan victory scored Williams a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Khaos Williams victory at UFC Vegas 14

Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland

The final Performance of the Night bonus went to Sean Strickland, who was fighting and winning for the second time in a two-week span.

Strickland was out of the fight game for nearly two years because of a motorcycle accident following his fight in October of 2018. Strickland returned at UFC Vegas 12 on Oct. 31 to score a unanimous decision victory over Jack Marshman.

He followed that with an early second-round stoppage of Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 14 to earn an extra $50,000.

Sean Strickland punches Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 14

TRENDING > Rewatch Valentina Shevchenko maul Katlyn Chookagian ahead of UFC 255

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
  • Performance of the Night: Khaos Williams
  • Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: ‘We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA