Rafael dos Anjos wants Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title after ‘sucker punch’ arrest

Almost everyone in the MMA world is defending Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack of trash-talking Colby Covington. Everyone except former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The former champion took to Twitter on Thursday to call for the stripping of Masvidal’s BMF title after he was arrested for the Covington attack.

You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher.

Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022

Dos Anjos isn’t the only fighter condemning Masvidal.

Nate Diaz also tweeted how annoyed he was at both Masvidal and Conor McGregor (both he has wins over) for getting arrested.

Ps

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

