HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos TUF 28 Finale weigh-in

featuredRafael dos Anjos wants Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title after ‘sucker punch’ arrest

featuredJorge Masvidal’s first tweet after jail is absolutely hilarious

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov slams Colby Covington and calls for welterweight boycott

featuredJorge Masvidal arrested for battery after Colby Covington Miami altercation

Rafael dos Anjos wants Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title after ‘sucker punch’ arrest

March 24, 2022
NoNo Comments

Almost everyone in the MMA world is defending Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack of trash-talking Colby Covington. Everyone except former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The former champion took to Twitter on Thursday to call for the stripping of Masvidal’s BMF title after he was arrested for the Covington attack.

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher,” he tweeted. “Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me.”

Dos Anjos isn’t the only fighter condemning Masvidal.

Nate Diaz also tweeted how annoyed he was at both Masvidal and Conor McGregor (both he has wins over) for getting arrested.

“Ps All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together Drive safe please and act right Fuuuuck,” he tweeted.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA