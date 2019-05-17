Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee official as all fighters make weight at UFC Rochester

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 17, 2019
There was very little drama on Friday morning in New York as all the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night in Rochester made weight.

In the main event, Rafael dos Anjos takes on Kevin Lee in a battle between two former lightweights who are now competing at welterweight.

Dos Anjos is ranked in the top five in the division but he’s coming off two straight losses so obviously he wants to get back on track. He came in at 170.4 pounds for his sixth fight in the welterweight division since moving up.

As for Lee, he was at 170.2 pounds as he looks to get a fresh start at welterweight after depleting his body for his entire run in the UFC while constantly killing himself to make the lightweight limit.

A change in the bout order due to Neil Magny being removed from the card earlier this week now puts middleweights Antonio Carlos Junor and Ian Heinisch in the co-main event slot.

Carlos Junior, who previously competed as high as heavyweight, came in at 185.6 pounds while Heinisch was exactly the same as he looks to pick up the biggest win of his young UFC career.

Here are the full results for the weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night from Rochester:

UFC ROCHESTER ESPN+ MAIN CARD (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos (170.4) vs Kevin Lee (170.2)

Antonio Carlos Junior (185.6) vs Ian Heinisch (185.6)

Megan Anderson (145.8) vs Felicia Spencer (145.6)

Vicente Luque (170) vs Derrick Krantz (170.2)

Charles Oliveira (154.2) vs Nik Lentz (155.6)

Davi Ramos (156) vs Austin Hubbard (155.4)

ESPN+ PRELIMS (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)

Aspen Ladd (135.4) vs Sijara Eubanks (134.8)

Desmond Green (155.2) vs Charles Jourdain (153.6)

Danny Roberts (170.6) vs Michel Pereira (170.6)

Michael Trizano (145.6) vs Grant Dawson (145.8)

Patrick Cummins (205.2) vs Ed Herman (206)

Zak Cummings (185.8) vs Trevin Giles (185)

Julio Arce (145.6) vs Julian Erosa (146)

 

