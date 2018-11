Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman: Jimmy Smith’s TUF 28 Finale Breakdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rafael Dos Anjos is trying to earn his way back to a UFC welterweight title shot, while Kamaru Usman is looking to use the former lightweight titleholder as his own steppingstone to get to Tyron Woodley. They will square off in The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale main event in Las Vegas.

UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith previews the big welterweight fight that headlines the TUF 28 Finale on Friday night between Rafael Dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman.