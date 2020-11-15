Rafael dos Anjos on Conor McGregor callout: ‘The only two real champs was me and Conor’ | UFC Vegas 14

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos put on a dominant performance against a tough late replacement in Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 on Saturday night at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Following the fight, dos Anjos called out Conor McGregor. In addition to breaking down his fight with Felder, dos Anjos used his platform at the UFC Vegas 14 post-fight press conference to explain why he believes it should be he and McGregor to fill the void if UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov remains retired.

“The only two real champs was me and Conor.”

