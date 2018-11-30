Rafael Dos Anjos Knows He Has a Big Challenge in Kamaru Usman at TUF 28 Finale

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos knows he has a big challenge ahead of him in Kamaru Usman. But that doesn’t mean he’s not confident in his abilities to get a finish. Don’t miss Dos Ajos vs Usman in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Finale on Friday night.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Nov. 30, for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Full Live Results. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.