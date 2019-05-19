HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos: ‘I’m on a mission… I want to be a two-division champion’ (video)

May 19, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Rafael Dos Anjos had to go deep into the fourth round to finish Kevin Lee at UFC on ESPN+ 10 in Rochester, New York, on Saturday, but that’s exactly what he did. 

He weathered an early storm from the younger fighter, but at 34 years of age and 40 fights into his professional career, Dos Anjos proved that experience pays off. 

TRENDING > Sage Northcutt suffered 8 fractures in 29-second loss in ONE Championship debut

So what’s next for Dos Anjos? He wasn’t exactly ready for a direct callout, but the Brazilian is on a mission, one that involves becoming a two-division UFC champion.

