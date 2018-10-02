Rafael dos Anjos Faces Kamaru Usman in ‘Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale Main Event

The upcoming ‘Ultimate Fighter’ season 28 finale has a main event with former champion Rafael dos Anjos taking on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight showdown on Nov. 30 from Las Vegas.

UFC officials announcing the pairing on Tuesday.

For dos Anjos, this fight will serve as a chance at redemption after he suffered a defeat to Colby Covington in his last bout from June, which also cost him the interim welterweight title.

Now dos Anjos will look to get back on track after amassing an impressive resume at 170-pounds thus far including a win over Robbie Lawler last December.

Meanwhile, Usman has stayed undefeated since he won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ during his appearance on the reality show. Usman has rattled off eight straight wins in the UFC including a unanimous decision victory against former title contender Demian Maia in his most recent performance.

Dos Anjos vs. Usman will headline the card with several more fights already confirmed including a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Bryan Caraway as well as former two-time title contender Gilbert Melendez taking on upstart featherweight challenger Arnold Allen.