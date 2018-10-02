HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDana White Confirms Daniel Cormier Will Likely Be Stripped of Light Heavyweight Title

featuredConor McGregor: ‘With All Due Respect to Everyone, but F— Everyone, I’m Just Here for My Own Self’

featuredGegard Mousasi Mauls Rory MacDonald by Second Round TKO in Bellator Super Fight

featuredRampage Jackson Crushes Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206

Rafael dos Anjos Faces Kamaru Usman in ‘Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale Main Event

October 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

The upcoming ‘Ultimate Fighter’ season 28 finale has a main event with former champion Rafael dos Anjos taking on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight showdown on Nov. 30 from Las Vegas.

UFC officials announcing the pairing on Tuesday.

For dos Anjos, this fight will serve as a chance at redemption after he suffered a defeat to Colby Covington in his last bout from June, which also cost him the interim welterweight title.

Now dos Anjos will look to get back on track after amassing an impressive resume at 170-pounds thus far including a win over Robbie Lawler last December.

Meanwhile, Usman has stayed undefeated since he won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ during his appearance on the reality show. Usman has rattled off eight straight wins in the UFC including a unanimous decision victory against former title contender Demian Maia in his most recent performance.

Dos Anjos vs. Usman will headline the card with several more fights already confirmed including a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Bryan Caraway as well as former two-time title contender Gilbert Melendez taking on upstart featherweight challenger Arnold Allen.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA