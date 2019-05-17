HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee get a little antsy during UFC Rochester face-offs (video)

May 17, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Though Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee have been fairly respectful to each other in the lead-up to their UFC on ESPN+ 10 headlining bout in Rochester, New York, tensions were running a bit high at Friday’s weigh-in.

The two immediately got in each other’s faces as they met for a staredown in front of photographers, though order was quickly restored by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby. 

TRENDING > Rafael dos Anjos explains why he’s not fighting Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Rochester

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, May 18, for full UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee live results, as Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee headline the card in Rochester, New York.

