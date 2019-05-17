Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee get a little antsy during UFC Rochester face-offs (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee have been fairly respectful to each other in the lead-up to their UFC on ESPN+ 10 headlining bout in Rochester, New York, tensions were running a bit high at Friday’s weigh-in.

The two immediately got in each other’s faces as they met for a staredown in front of photographers, though order was quickly restored by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

