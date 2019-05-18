HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee break down their UFC Rochester headliner (video)

May 18, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Having been fighting under the UFC banner since 2008, Rafael dos Anjos has one of the lengthiest active tenures when it comes to fighting in the Octagon. On Saturday, he steps into another main event bout, battling Kevin Lee as the two headline UFC on ESPN+ 10 in Rochester, N.Y., each of them trying to get into the thick welterweight title talk.

Long before he was hunting welterweight gold, dos Anjos was a force in the lightweight division, where he would eventually become a UFC champion. He had a shot at the interim welterweight title when he faced Colby Covington, but fell short.

Now, Dos Anjos welcomes Lee to the 170-pound division, as Lee is shooting straight for the top, hoping that a win over Dos Anjos would catapult immediately into title contention.

Watch as Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee weigh in on their UFC on ESPN+ 10 headlining bout in Rochester, New York.

Tune in Saturday, May 18, for full UFC on ESPN+ 10: dos Anjos vs. Lee live results from Rochester, New York, where Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee headline the card, each of them hoping to get into the hunt for a championship belt.

