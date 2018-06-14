Rafael dos Anjos Admits He Doesn’t Know How to Handle Defeat, but He’ll Be Back

Nearly everyone, including UFC president Dana White, thought that Rafael dos Anjos and his fighting style would give Colby Covington fits at UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago.

While the fight was competitive, Covington dominated the better part of it, keeping dos Anjos on the back foot, constantly taking him to the canvas, and even driving forward with his boxing. Covington walked away with a unanimous decision and the interim UFC welterweight championship, while the former lightweight champ was sent packing.

The fight obviously didn’t go the way that dos Anjos wanted, but it was the only blemish on his record since moving up to welterweight, where he is now 3-1 against the top names in the sport.

The Brazilian admittedly has a hard time coping with defeat, but the Covington loss aside, he has no plans of giving up on his UFC championship dreams just yet.

“I want to thank you all for the messages and the support. I am a very competitive guy and I confess I never know how to handle defeat. I did my best inside the octagon, I had the support of the best coaches in the world. The result was not mine, but nothing will make me give up,” dos Anjos wrote on Instagram.

“I am a challenge driven guy and this is just another one in my way. In 2014, after the fight against Khabib, I worked very hard, and with God’s blessing, 11 months later I became the Lightweight champion. This time it won’t be any different. I got the chance to fight for the interim belt after only three fights in the welterweight division. My path in this weight class has just started.

“I know what I am capable of, I know what I can achieve. I won’t give up my dreams because of the first obstacle in this division. Now it’s time to see what did not work, improve, and get back to my path to the top. God knows everything. Bad guys win sometimes in real life, but at the end, the good guys always win. You can lose the battle, but never the war. Thank God I have the best friends and family I could ask for. I’ll be back soon stronger than ever. You’ll see!”