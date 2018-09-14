Rafa Garcia Confident Heading Into Combate Americas Bout Against Larue Burley

Having won all five of his previous fights by some form of finish, for lightweight prospect Rafa Garcia, his majority decision win over Chase Gibson for Combate Americas in April was a change of pace for him.

While Garcia knows his performance wasn’t perfect, he felt he did enough over the course of the majority of the fight to pick up the win.

“It was a tough fight but I’m glad I got the win,” Garcia told MMAWeekly.com. “I feel like I performed well. We just made a mistake and beyond that I thought I won the fight.

“I won the first and the third round. The second was a little rough, but that only happened because I made a mistake. I was pretty confident it was going to go my way, but I knew I won the fight.”

Garcia looks to improve off his performance against Gibson in the future with the work he has been putting in at the Treigning Lab with multiple UFC veterans. And while he’s confident in what he’s learned amongst them, he still knows it’s up to him to perform come fight night.

“I’ve been picking up a lot from Cub (Swanson), TJ (Dillashaw), Juan Archuleta, and all those guys,” said Garcia. “They’ve really been helping out a lot. My game is way better than it was.

“Training is training and a fight is a fight. They help me a lot but they’re not going to fight for me. It’s just me in there… me and my opponent.”

On Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Garcia (6-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Larue Burley (8-3) in a main card 155-pound bout for Combate Americas.

“Larue is tough and he’s a good fighter, but I’m really confident,” Garcia said. “To win this fight I just have to train hard. That’s all I have to do is train hard and fight hard. I have a lot of respect for Larue but I’m not afraid of him.”

It’s that same confidence that Garcia feels heading into September 14 that he feels will help him as he heads towards the end of 2018.

“I always want to impress,” said Garcia. “That’s just something I like to do. I only have one decision. I like to finish fights and I’m always looking for it.

“I don’t know (what’s next after the Burley fight). Whatever they give me. I think I’m ready for whoever they give me. I’m not scared of anybody.”