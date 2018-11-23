Rachael Ostovich’s Husband Released on $75,000 Bail, New Charges Filed

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 23, 2018
UFC women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon was released from a Honolulu jail on Friday after posting $75,000 bail.

Representatives from the Honolulu Police Department confirmed Berdon’s release on Friday.

While Berdon was initially arrested on a charge of second-degree attempted murder, the charges were ultimately reclassified to second-degree assault, which is a Class B felony in Hawaii.

Berdon faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Berdon was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife this past Sunday at their home and Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone among other injuries.

Afterwards, Ostovich was forced to drop out of her previously scheduled fight against Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn on Jan. 19.

While Berdon has been released from custody, he will not be allowed within 100-feet of his wife or their daughter after Ostovich was granted a temporary restraining order on Monday. The restraining order will stay in effect for at least six months.

Ostovich hasn’t made any public statements following the assault but her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment asked for privacy while she deals with the situation at home.

               

