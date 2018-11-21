Rachael Ostovich’s Husband Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hawaii

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon has been arrested on an attempted murder charge and remains in custody in Hawaii.

Berdon was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife following an argument in their home this past Sunday. Ostovich was taken to the hospital and released after suffering a broken orbital bone and other injuries as a result of the assault.

TMZ first reported Berdon’s arrest.

At this time, Berdon remains in custody while awaiting arraignment where he could request bail. If Berdon is released, he will still not be allowed contact with his wife after Ostovich filed and was granted a temporary restraining order on Monday.

Honolulu Police confirmed in a statement earlier this week that a second-degree felony investigation had been opened after the assault took place on Sunday. At the time, Berdon wasn’t named by the police but he’s now been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack on his wife.

Now the attempted murder charge could change but if Berdon was tried and convicted of that crime in Hawaii, he faces up to life in prison with possibility of parole.

Berdon is also a professional mixed martial artist who currently holds a 7-2 record in his career.

While Ostovich has made no public statement since the assault happened, her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment confirmed she would not be able to compete in her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant in Janaury.

The statement also asked for privacy as Ostovich deals with the situation at home.