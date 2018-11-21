HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Faceoff

featuredNo Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

Curtis Blaydes UFC Denver Scrum

featuredCurtis Blaydes on Francis Ngannou: ‘He Seems to Have Lost His Swagger’

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Face Plants Neil Magny with Brutal Fourth Round KO

UFC Buenos Aires Magny vs Ponzinibbio live results

featuredUFC Buenos Aires Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Rachael Ostovich’s Husband Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hawaii

November 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon has been arrested on an attempted murder charge and remains in custody in Hawaii.

Berdon was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife following an argument in their home this past Sunday. Ostovich was taken to the hospital and released after suffering a broken orbital bone and other injuries as a result of the assault.

TMZ first reported Berdon’s arrest.

At this time, Berdon remains in custody while awaiting arraignment where he could request bail. If Berdon is released, he will still not be allowed contact with his wife after Ostovich filed and was granted a temporary restraining order on Monday.

Honolulu Police confirmed in a statement earlier this week that a second-degree felony investigation had been opened after the assault took place on Sunday. At the time, Berdon wasn’t named by the police but he’s now been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack on his wife.

Now the attempted murder charge could change but if Berdon was tried and convicted of that crime in Hawaii, he faces up to life in prison with possibility of parole.

Berdon is also a professional mixed martial artist who currently holds a 7-2 record in his career.

While Ostovich has made no public statement since the assault happened, her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment confirmed she would not be able to compete in her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant in Janaury.

The statement also asked for privacy as Ostovich deals with the situation at home.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA