HOT OFF THE WIRE
Oscar De La Hoya and Chuck Liddell - Golden Boy MMA

featuredOscar De La Hoya to Top Free Agents in MMA: ‘Give Me a Call’

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Faceoff

featuredNo Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

Curtis Blaydes UFC Denver Scrum

featuredCurtis Blaydes on Francis Ngannou: ‘He Seems to Have Lost His Swagger’

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Face Plants Neil Magny with Brutal Fourth Round KO

Rachael Ostovich Reveals Details of Assault, Claims Past Abuse by Husband

November 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

Rachael Ostovich revealed details surrounding the assault that left her with a broken orbital bone last weekend when filing a restraining order against her husband Arnold Berdon.

Berdon was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday in Hawaii and remains in custody while awaiting arraignment after he allegedly assaulted his wife this past weekend.

The restraining order Ostovich filed was granted on a temporary basis for the next six months, which means if Berdon is released he is still not allowed within a 100-feet of his wife or their daughter.

In the request for the restraining order obtained by TMZ, Ostovich claims that she’s suffered abuse from her husband previously in an incident back in May where she alleges that he punched her in the legs several times and left numerous bruises.

Ostovich also alleges disturbing details regarding this latest assault that put her into the hospital and resulted in a broken orbital bone and other injuries.

“After a night out with family, [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground,” Ostovich said in the petition to the court.

“I gasped for breath and escaped thru [sic] balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up several times. Cracked orbital.”

Ostovich was released from the hospital and filed for the restraining order the next day.

Berdon was then arrested on a second degree attempted murder charge, although that could change once formal charges are filed by authorities. If Berdon was convicted of second degree attempted murder, he could face life in prison.

Berdon is a professional mixed martial artist with a 7-2 record in his career.

As for Ostovich, she was pulled from her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant in January as a result of the assault and the injuries she suffered. Ostovich has made no public statement regarding the assault but her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment asked for privacy while she deals with the situation.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA