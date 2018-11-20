Rachael Ostovich Out of Fight Against Paige VanZant Due to Injuries Suffered in Assault

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 20, 2018
No Comments

Rachael Ostovich has been forced out of her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant due to injuries suffered in an assault this past weekend in Hawaii.

Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone and other injuries as a result of an attack that is currently being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Honolulu Police confirmed on Monday that a second-degree felony investigation is ongoing, although no arrests have been made at this time.

Ostovich was treated and released from the hospital but her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment says in a statement that she will be unable to compete on Jan. 19 at her next scheduled bout in Brooklyn, New York.

“A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th. Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”

Ostovich is currently 1-1 in the UFC after joining the promotion by way of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reality show.

She was expected to face VanZant on the first ever UFC card on ESPN but now the organization will search for a replacement with Ostovich recovering from the injuries she suffered in the assault.

 

               

