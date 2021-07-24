Rachael Ostovich defeats Paige VanZant in BKFC 19 main event

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring was in the Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday in Tampa for BKFC 19 headlined by a rematch between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

The two first fought in mixed martial arts at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January 2019 where VanZant defeated Ostovich by submission. On Friday, Ostovich avenged the previously loss in boxing defeating VanZant by unanimous decision.

VanZant displayed fast hands with her jab and combinations, but Ostovich stood in the pocket with “12 Gauge” and connected with power punches.

Ostovich’s right hand found a home consistently all fight. In the third round, Ostovich delivered several clean right hands and she staggered VanZant in the fourth.

When the judges rendered their scorecards, which read 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of Ostovich, VanZant walked out of the ring upset by the decision.

“It’s been a long time. Two and a half years since the last time we’ve been in the cage. A completely different sport but I still fought Paige VanZant. Give her a freaking hand, a round of applause, show some respect,” Ostovich said following the win.

BKFC 19 Full Results:

Rachael Ostovich def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Arnold Adams def. Mick Terrill via knockout – Round 2, 0:38

Britain Hart def. Jenny Savage via TKO – Round 3, 1:55

Taylor Starling def. Cassie Robb via TKO – Round 1, 0:28

Geane Herrera def. Abdiel Velazquez via TKO – Round 2, 0:14

Blue Face def. Kane Trujilo via unanimous decision

Nick Ireland def. DK Money via majority decision

Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave via unanimous decision

Terry Janoski def. Richard Carsten via TKO – Round 1, 1:55

Antonio Soto def. Joshua Sikes via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson via knockout – Round 1, 1:14

Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell via knockout – Round 3, 1:58

Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy via TKO – Round 1, 1:27J

ordan Nash def. Brandon Allen via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

