Rachael Ostovich Cleared to Face Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night in January

Rachael Ostovich never wanted to drop out of her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant in January and now she’s been cleared to compete on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn.

Ostovich’s manager Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday that she was back in the fight against VanZant after originally dropping out due to injuries she suffered in a recent assault. ESPN initially reported the news.

Ostovich was taken to the hospital in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 after she was allegedly attacked by her husband Arnold Berdon, who was later arrested and charged with second-degree felony assault. Berdon later pled not guilty in court but remains unable to make contact with his wife or child due to a restraining order that was granted to Ostovich following the alleged assault.

According to the statement from her management team at the time, Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone and other injuries as a result of the assault and she would no longer be able to compete in January.

Ostovich sought a second opinion with her physicians and now she’s been cleared to return to action for her fight against VanZant on Jan. 19.

VanZant also celebrated the news on Tuesday while showing support to Ostovich for the situation she’s dealing with at home.

FIGHT STILL ON!!!!! I couldn’t be more great full to @rachaelostovich Yes we are going to war with each other in the cage, but I stand by her side with her ongoing battle at home. Let’s put on a fight and show these people how strong we are. #GirlPower #UFC pic.twitter.com/DDfNDV65jt — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 27, 2018

Ostovich and VanZant are expected to clash in a flyweight showdown on the first ever UFC Fight Night card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ in January.

Both fighters are coming off recent losses and now Ostovich and VanZant will attempt to get back on track while facing each other in early 2019.