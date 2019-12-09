HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 7 Overeem vs Rozenstruik recap

featuredUFC on ESPN 7: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik recap video

featuredJairzinho Rozenstruik scores come from behind knockout against Alistair Overeem in UFC on ESPN 7 main event

UFC on ESPN 7 live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (results & fight stats)

Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

featuredAlistair Overeem on tragic events surrounding Walt Harris being replaced (UFC on ESPN 7)

QUINTETUltra rosters feature a whose who of UFC, WEC, Pride FC, and Strikeforce

December 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, and QUINTET, the innovative five-on-five grappling promotion, on Monday announced the full team rosters for QUINTET Ultra, an unprecedented event featuring the most iconic brands in MMA history competing against each other in a submission-grappling tournament for the first time ever. 

QUINTET Ultra will stream live from Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 12, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Each team will be represented by the four most influential promotions in MMA history: UFC, PRIDE,STRIKEFORCE, and WEC. First-round matchups include Team UFC vs. Team PRIDE and Team Strikeforce vs. Team WEC.

*Confirmed participants as of Monday, December 9:

Team UFC

Team PRIDE

Team Strikeforce

Team WEC

1. Anthony Smith

1. Kazushi Sakuraba

1. Gilbert Melendez

1. Chad Mendes

2. Anthony Johnson

2. Takanori Gomi

2. Jake Shields

2. Glover Teixeira

3. Sean O’Malley

3. Gregor Gracie

3. King Mo

3. Mark Munoz

4. Clay Guida

4. Hector Lombard

4. JZ Cavalcante

4. Cub Swanson

5. Gilbert Burns

5. Yves Edwards

5. Babalu Sobral

5. James Krause

*Participants subject to change

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz rolls over Alberto ‘El Patron’ Rodriguez in Combate Americas first pay-per-view

In addition to team matchups, QUINTET Ultra will feature singles matches, highlighted by super fights between Gordon Ryan vs. Aleksei Oleinik and Cynthia Calvillo vs. Danielle Kelly. A prelim singles match between Craig Jones and Fredson Paixao will kick off the event. Singles matches will follow the traditional QUINTET ruleset.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA