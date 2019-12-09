QUINTETUltra rosters feature a whose who of UFC, WEC, Pride FC, and Strikeforce

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, and QUINTET, the innovative five-on-five grappling promotion, on Monday announced the full team rosters for QUINTET Ultra, an unprecedented event featuring the most iconic brands in MMA history competing against each other in a submission-grappling tournament for the first time ever.

QUINTET Ultra will stream live from Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 12, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Each team will be represented by the four most influential promotions in MMA history: UFC, PRIDE,STRIKEFORCE, and WEC. First-round matchups include Team UFC vs. Team PRIDE and Team Strikeforce vs. Team WEC.

*Confirmed participants as of Monday, December 9:

Team UFC Team PRIDE Team Strikeforce Team WEC 1. Anthony Smith 1. Kazushi Sakuraba 1. Gilbert Melendez 1. Chad Mendes 2. Anthony Johnson 2. Takanori Gomi 2. Jake Shields 2. Glover Teixeira 3. Sean O’Malley 3. Gregor Gracie 3. King Mo 3. Mark Munoz 4. Clay Guida 4. Hector Lombard 4. JZ Cavalcante 4. Cub Swanson 5. Gilbert Burns 5. Yves Edwards 5. Babalu Sobral 5. James Krause

*Participants subject to change

In addition to team matchups, QUINTET Ultra will feature singles matches, highlighted by super fights between Gordon Ryan vs. Aleksei Oleinik and Cynthia Calvillo vs. Danielle Kelly. A prelim singles match between Craig Jones and Fredson Paixao will kick off the event. Singles matches will follow the traditional QUINTET ruleset.