Quick Pic: Dana White Buddies Up With Donald Trump in the White House

August 2, 2018
UFC president Dana White continues to stand by controversial U.S. President and longtime friend Donald Trump.

The UFC boss was in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday with President Trump, posing for photos with a UFC championship belt on the presidents’s desk. 

Assistant to President Trump and Director of Social Media at the White House, Dan Scavino Jr., posted the following photo of White and Trump late Wednesday.

White has had a longstanding relationship with Trump since the days when the current U.S. President hosted the UFC at his casino in Atlantic City, N.J., when almost no one else would. Trump even asked White to speak on his behalf at the Republican National Convention when he was trying to get the nomination to run as the Republican Candidate. White, who doesn’t normal jump into the political arena, accepted the invitation and spoke on Trump’s behalf.

RELATED > Dana White’s RNC Speech: ‘I Stand with Donald Trump’

               

