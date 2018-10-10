HOT OFF THE WIRE
Quick Hit: ONE Championship Closes Another Round of Multi-Million Dollar Funding

October 10, 2018
The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), announced recently that it has closed a US$166 million Series D financing round led by Sequoia Capital. New investors – including Temasek, Greenoaks Capital, and other leading institutional investors – also participated in the round.

ONE now has a total capital base that exceeds US$250 million. This equity investment further solidifies ONE’s dominant market leadership position in the sports media industry in Asia.

Sequoia Capital is a leading venture capital firm that has been involved with investing in many of the top companies in the world. Companies such as Apple, Google, YouTube, PayPal, Instagram, Yahoo!, and numerous others have been the beneficiary of Sequoia Capital’s investments.

               

