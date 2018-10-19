HOT OFF THE WIRE
Puna Soriano Going to ‘Be the Guy Willing to Die for This’ at LFA 52

October 19, 2018
There’s not much more that middleweight prospect Puna Soriano can do to improve upon the start he has had so far in his career.

Over the course of four fights in two years, Soriano has not only managed to go undefeated, but he’s been able to pick up first round finishes in each of his bouts.

“I feel like I have been performing pretty well,” Soriano told MMAWeekly.com. “I always go in with the mindset to finish and try to put it on my opponent every second of the fight. I’m looking for the finish and I’ve been able to execute so far.”

Not only has his overall game grown the past two years, but having come from a wrestling background, Soriano feels like he’s made particular strides in his striking during his development.

“I hate watching my old fights, actually,” said Soriano. “I feel I’ve made leaps and bounds with every fight. I think it’s good to watch old fights, but it’s cringe-y because I’m so bad.

“I feel like my striking for sure has come a long ways since I first started. I feel like wrestlers have a little harder time learning the striking, so I’m pretty proud of myself and what I’ve done.”

At LFA 52 in Belton, Texas, this Friday, Soriano (4-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Jhonoven Pati (4-1) in a main card middleweight bout.

“I think I just have to be myself and stick to my game plan and go for the finish,” Soriano said. “I have to keep my composure; be the same person; be the guy willing to die for this, and go from there.”

Should Soriano keep his streak going in the same fashion as he started it, it might not be long before he gets his opportunity to showcase his skills at the next level.

“It doesn’t really matter to me where I fight,” said Soriano. “I have long term goals that I see at the end of the tunnel, but I also take things fight-by-fight and take them as they come.

“I don’t mind cranking these wins out and keeping them coming. The goal is the UFC, but whether it happens in 2019 or 2020 it doesn’t matter, as long as I get there.”

               

