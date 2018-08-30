Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Nick Diaz in Domestic Violence Case in Las Vegas

Prosecutors in Las Vegas have declined to move forward with their case against former UFC title contender Nick Diaz following his arrest earlier this year on alleged domestic violence charges.

The decision was handed down in court on Thursday with Diaz being represented by his longtime attorney Ross Goodman.

It was just a few weeks ago that a Grand Jury decided not to indict Diaz on the charges and Goodman had argued back then that the charges should have been dropped.

Still, the District Attorney’s office press forward with four separate charges — a misdemeanor for domestic battery and a trio of felonies for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery by strangulation.

Diaz was arrested back in May after police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance and he was later booked into the Clark County Jail before being released on bail. Diaz, via his attorney, has always maintained his innocence in the case.

Ultimately the state opted not to move forward with the charges and Judge Amy Chelini dismissed the case with prejudice. The case being dismissed with prejudice means the charges can not be filed again in the same case.