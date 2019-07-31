Promised a title shot, Colby Covington wants to see something in writing

(Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Having once been the interim UFC welterweight titleholder and promised a shot at then-champion Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington doesn’t care that UFC president Dana White has promised he is next in line for the title should he defeat former champ Robbie Lawler in the UFC on ESPN 5 main event.

The bout with Lawler takes place Saturday in Newark, N.J., but Covington isn’t all unicorns and rainbows about White’s promise. He’s been down that road before and has yet to fight for the unified UFC championship.

While Covington should have gotten a shot at the belt when he was the interim titleholder, when it came time to fight Woodley, he declined because of a surgical procedure. When that happened, the UFC moved on and instead had Woodley defend his belt against Darren Till, stripping Covington of the interim designation.

Currently riding a six-fight winning streak, Covington hasn’t fought since defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June of 2018. If he defeats Lawler in Saturday’s main event, however, White said that Covington would be next in line for the title shot. He would likely fight Usman in New York in November.

Covington is hesitant to get worked up about the promised shot, not because he thinks he could slip up against Lawler, but because he feels like nothing is guaranteed.

“I’m not gonna count my chickens before they’re hatched. I wanna see something in writing and I wanna see in that cage. I’m not gonna believe anything until I’m locked in that cage with somebody,” Covington said in an interview with MMAJunkie.

“But until then, we know what’s happened. I’ve been down that road before. I’ve been promised (a title shot) many times. I’m all about promises made, promises kept, but I can’t say the same for everybody else in this business.”