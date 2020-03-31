Professional Fighters League suspends 2020 season pending COVID-19 crisis

The Professional Fighters League on Monday issued a statement noting that its 2020 season is currently on hold pending developments surrounding the covid-19 global pandemic.

The fight promotion is one of several that is trying to provide guidance as to its upcoming planned events, while we all wonder when life will return to some semblance of normalcy as we navigate the ramifications of the novel coronavirus.

While several events have been postponed or cancelled, UFC president Dana White is continuing his efforts to try and keep his UFC 249 pay-per-view event on April 18 intact.

Bellator officials on Monday announced the postponement of all three of its May events, as they continue to monitor developments surrounding the crisis.