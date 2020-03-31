HOT OFF THE WIRE
Professional Fighters League suspends 2020 season pending COVID-19 crisis

March 31, 2020
NoNo Comments

The Professional Fighters League on Monday issued a statement noting that its 2020 season is currently on hold pending developments surrounding the covid-19 global pandemic.

The fight promotion is one of several that is trying to provide guidance as to its upcoming planned events, while we all wonder when life will return to some semblance of normalcy as we navigate the ramifications of the novel coronavirus.

While several events have been postponed or cancelled, UFC president Dana White is continuing his efforts to try and keep his UFC 249 pay-per-view event on April 18 intact.

Bellator officials on Monday announced the postponement of all three of its May events, as they continue to monitor developments surrounding the crisis.

Statement from Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League:

March 30, 2020 – “The Professional Fighters League is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 global crisis closely and assessing its impact on the PFL 2020 Season.

The health and safety of our fighters, fans, partners, and league personnel remain our top priority.

In light of this unprecedented pandemic, we are adjusting our plan for the rest of this year and look forward to starting our next season as soon as it is feasible. We are committed to continuing to evolve and grow the sport of MMA.”

