President Trump at UFC 244: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Although it was exciting to have a sitting U.S. President attend a UFC event, there were also some downsides to President Donald Trump attending UFC 244.

Watch UFC president Dana White and fighters Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Lee and Derrick Lewis comment on President Donald Trump attending UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

It marked the first time that a U.S. President had attended a UFC event.