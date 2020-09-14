HOT OFF THE WIRE
President Trump agrees to debate Joe Biden on Joe Rogan Podcast

September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

Aside from being the UFC’s longtime color commentator at the biggest fights on the planet, Joe Rogan has simultaneously grown into one of the most popular podcast hosts in the world.

Rogan’s podcast was recently acquired by Spotify in a reported $100-million-plus deal, cementing his status as one of the biggest podcasts in history.

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy was recently on the podcast, during which Rogan said he was willing to host a presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in November, and Democratic nominee and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

President Trump injected himself into the conversation on Twitter, saying, “I do,” apparently agreeing to take part in a debate on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Rogan has considered retiring from his UFC gig in the past, how much longer will he last if his podcast continues to garner such attention?

