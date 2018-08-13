President Donald Trump Will Be the Focus for One Upcoming UFC 25th Anniversary Documentary

As the UFC continues to celebrate their upcoming 25th anniversary, the promotion has planned a series of documentaries that will be released later this year talking about the history of the organization.

25 documentaries by 25 different directors will take a deeper look at some of the biggest aspects of the UFC over the past 25 years.

One of those documentaries will reportedly focus on President Donald Trump and his willingness to allow the UFC to put on cards in one of his Atlantic City hotels and casinos at a time when the sport was nearly outlawed in all 50 states.

UFC president Dana White revealed just recently that during a visit to the White House along with interim welterweight champion Colby Covington that he filmed the segments with President Trump that will be used for the documentary.

“President Trump has always been great to me. He’s always, he’s a big fan of the UFC,” White said recently when speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast. “I brought [Colby Covington] in and they talked, they took pictures, he signed his hat for him, and it was fun.

“Then from there, we’re doing, it’s the 25th anniversary of the UFC, and, we’re doing 25 documentaries with 25 badass directors for the 25th anniversary and one of them is the story of how President Trump let us come to the Taj for the first fight and he and I went to the residence after that, and he and I both shot for the documentary.”

President Trump remained close friends with White after first striking that partnership back in the early 2000’s. White even appeared at the Republican National Convention on Trump’s behalf as he was looking to get elected back in 2016.

The UFC has teased these documentaries previously but there’s no word on when exactly they will be aired in coordination with the 25th anniversary.

Plans are already in place for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Denver on Nov. 10 that will celebrate the 25th anniversary so it’s likely the 25 documentaries would air in the days and weeks leading up to that event.