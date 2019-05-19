Prelim fighters sweep the post fight bonuses at UFC Fight Night in Rochester

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The preliminary card at UFC Fight Night in Rochester produced a slew of exciting finishes and the ‘Fight of the Night’ as the post fight bonuses were awarded after the show.

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd moved to 8-0 in her career in a back and forth battle against Sijara Eubanks while both took home ‘Fight of the Night’ honors on Saturday.

Ladd and Eubanks will each pocket $50,000 for their performances.

Meanwhile, Michel Pereira had arguably the biggest jaw dropping finish on the entire card as he landed a flying knee followed by punches that got him a knockout win over Danny Roberts.

Grant Dawson also wrapped up a second round rear naked choke submission to hand former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner Michael Trizano the first loss of his career.

Pereira and Dawson each earned $50,000 bonuses for the ‘Performance of the Night’ awards at UFC Fight Night from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

UFC on ESPN+ 10 Fighter Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Sijara Eubanks
  • Performance of the Night: Michel Pereira
  • Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson

UFC on ESPN+ 10 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: $643,840.50
  • Attendance: 8,132

