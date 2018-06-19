Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

The Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings is easily the most subjective of any of the rankings we host. Not only is it difficult for us, as a staff, to come up with a mutually agreed upon Pound-for-Pound list, we made it even more difficult by combining all the best fighters in the world – man or woman – into one combined list.

The top three spots on this list are nearly dead even, but we hashed it out, leaving Georges St-Pierre in the top spot. It remains to be seen how long he’ll hold that honor, however, as his future fighting career remains a cloud of mystery. Demetrious Johnson and Daniel Cormier have been much more active in recent years, so it will be interesting to see how MMA’s Pound-for-Pound shakes out throughout the year.

Fighters like Stipe Miocic, Max Holloway, and Cris Cyborg are also making a strong case for cracking the top three spots as well.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Georges St-Pierre Demetrious Johnson Daniel Cormier Stipe Miocic Max Holloway Cris “Cyborg” Justino Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor TJ Dillashaw Amanda Nunes

*Previous ranking in parentheses

