November 5, 2022
Women’s strawweight Polyana Viana scored a 47-second knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey on the UFC Vegas 64 preliminary fight card on Saturday.

Both women showed up to fight and quickly started exchanging. Viana put together a three-punch combination that dropped Frey. She followed up with punches and the referee quickly stepped in to stop the action. Frey went completely out and then suddenly came back to reality. Watch the highlight below.

Viana became an internet sensation after beating up a man who tried to rob her in January 2019.

