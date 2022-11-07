Polyana Viana shares Colby Covington bedroom fetish

UFC women’s strawweight Polyana Viana scored a first-round knockout over former Invicta FC champion Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 on Saturday, and scored another one via social media.

Viana and No. 2 ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington used to be teammates and spent some time outside of the gym together. Covington exposed their relationship in Spring 2021. Covington had turned down a fight against Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 21 and was asked why.

“There wasn’t much talks [for the Edwards fight],” Covington told Submission Radio at the time. “I was busy, balls deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks’ notice to fight some Leon guy, it was going to have to be a price tag.”

Viana responded to Covington’s comments via social media and called them ‘revolting.’

“I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life,” she wrote on Twitter after Covington’s revelation. “But it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting.”

On Saturday, Viana revealed a time that Covington got ‘upset’ with her because she didn’t want to perform a certain sex act. In replying to a comment on Twitter, Viana said, “Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to. He got upset!”

