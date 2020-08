Polyana Viana reflects on her UFC Vegas 8 submission win over Emily Whitmire

Women’s strawweight Polyana Viana spoke to the media following her first-round submission win over Emily Whitmire at UFC Vegas 8 on Saturday. After being taken down, Viana locked on an armbar that forced Whitmire to quickly tap out. The victory was Viana’s first win since February 2018. Hear everything “The Lady of Steel” had to say.

