HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I Have Zero Respect for James Vick’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

featuredJames Vick Wasn’t Talking Trash on Justin Gaethje, He Was Just Giving Him the Facts

Police Issue Warrant for Andre Lee’s Husband, Donny Aaron, for Domestic Abuse and False Imprisonment

August 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

Police in Shreveport, La., have issued an arrest warrant for Donny Aaron, the husband of UFC fighter Andrea Lee. 

According to the police report retrieved by MMAWeekly.com from the Shreveport Police Department, officers on Aug. 5 “responded to a domestic incident involving two individuals whom have been legally married for approximately five years with one child together. Photographs taken, detectives notified, no contact made with suspect at this time.”

Fellow mixed martial arts fighter Andy Nguyen reported the incident after an argument allegedly ensued between Aaron and Lee in the early morning hours on Aug. 5.

Donald Aaron (aka Donny Aaron)Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to the case and following additional interviews, procured warrants for Aaron, 43, charging him with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery and one count of False Imprisonment. His bond totals $2,500.00.

Investigators now believe that Aaron may be in Georgia, and have asked for assistance in locating him. Police are asking anyone with information on Aaron’s exact whereabouts to contact investigators at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app P3 Tips.

Aaron’s name landed in the headlines two months ago after it was revealed that he had a pair of Nazi tattoos visible on his body. Both Aaron and Lee issued statements regarding his tattoos after they were first revealed. Aaron later said he got the tattoos while he was serving a term in prison, but refused to cover them up or have them removed.

Aaron served time in prison after he was convicted of negligent homicide for an incident in 2005 after shooting an unarmed man seven times outside his home in a crime prosecutors said was “a case of overkill” to a victim who posed no reasonable threat to him. Aaron, who is a former police officer, was convicted and later released from prison where he then went to work as a coach teaching Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone Says He Escaped Brush with Death in Diving Incident

While he was awaiting trial on the homicide charges, Aaron was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault following an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Lee, 29, made her Octagon debut on May 19 at UFC Fight Night 129 in Santiago, Chile. She won a unanimous-decision victory over Veronica Macedo in a Fight of the Night performance. She doesn’t yet have another bout scheduled.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA