Police Issue Warrant for Andre Lee’s Husband, Donny Aaron, for Domestic Abuse and False Imprisonment

Police in Shreveport, La., have issued an arrest warrant for Donny Aaron, the husband of UFC fighter Andrea Lee.

According to the police report retrieved by MMAWeekly.com from the Shreveport Police Department, officers on Aug. 5 “responded to a domestic incident involving two individuals whom have been legally married for approximately five years with one child together. Photographs taken, detectives notified, no contact made with suspect at this time.”

Fellow mixed martial arts fighter Andy Nguyen reported the incident after an argument allegedly ensued between Aaron and Lee in the early morning hours on Aug. 5.

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to the case and following additional interviews, procured warrants for Aaron, 43, charging him with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery and one count of False Imprisonment. His bond totals $2,500.00.

Investigators now believe that Aaron may be in Georgia, and have asked for assistance in locating him. Police are asking anyone with information on Aaron’s exact whereabouts to contact investigators at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app P3 Tips.

Aaron’s name landed in the headlines two months ago after it was revealed that he had a pair of Nazi tattoos visible on his body. Both Aaron and Lee issued statements regarding his tattoos after they were first revealed. Aaron later said he got the tattoos while he was serving a term in prison, but refused to cover them up or have them removed.

Aaron served time in prison after he was convicted of negligent homicide for an incident in 2005 after shooting an unarmed man seven times outside his home in a crime prosecutors said was “a case of overkill” to a victim who posed no reasonable threat to him. Aaron, who is a former police officer, was convicted and later released from prison where he then went to work as a coach teaching Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

While he was awaiting trial on the homicide charges, Aaron was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault following an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Lee, 29, made her Octagon debut on May 19 at UFC Fight Night 129 in Santiago, Chile. She won a unanimous-decision victory over Veronica Macedo in a Fight of the Night performance. She doesn’t yet have another bout scheduled.