Police arrest third suspect in connection with disappearance of Walt Harris’s stepdaughter

Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

According to a report from WSFA12 in Alabama, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed David Johnson Jr. has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in the case.

Johnson was arrested in Montgomery, Ala., which is where Blanchard’s vehicle was recovered two days after she first went missing. Details surrounding Johnson’s arrest are still not public because of a gag order issued in the case.

The arrest comes later in the same day after authorities revealed human remains have been found in Macon County, Ala., that they believe to be Blanchard.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes said on Monday.

It’s a tragic end to a missing persons story that started on Oct. 23 after Blanchard was seen at a convenience story in Auburn, Ala., which is near where she attends Southern Union Community College.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day and her vehicle was recovered on Oct. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. with forensic evidence discovering a “life threatening” amount of blood inside. Police later stated they believed Blanchard was harmed and likely a victim of foul play.

TRENDING > Remains of Walt Harris’s stepdaughter believed to have been found in Alabama

The first suspect arrested in the case was 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who was charged with first degree kidnapping. A witness identified Yazeed as the man he saw force Blanchard into her car against her will on the night she disappeared.

A second suspect named Antwain Fisher was then arrested and also charged with first degree kidnapping. A judge has denied bond to both Yazeed and Fisher, who remain in custody in the Lee County Jail.

Harris was originally scheduled to compete on Dec. 7 in the main event at UFC Fight Night from Washington D.C., but he pulled out of the contest to focus on his family after his stepdaughter went missing.