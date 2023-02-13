Poliana Botelho reveals she’s battling breast cancer, recovering from surgery

Bellator fighter Poliana Botelho is battling breast cancer and recently underwent surgery. She’s now recovering at home in home to Rio de Janeiro.

Botelho underwent surgery on Friday to remove a lymph node. She has returned to her home to Brazil to recover and continue her fight.

“Thank you for all the positive energies,” Botelho wrote on Instagram accompanied with a video. “This fight is mine and ours.”

In the video, an obviously in pain Botelho throws a couple of punches beside her bed in the hospital.

Botelho fought for the UFC from 2017 until 2022 and was released by the organization. She signed a contract with Bellator in November.

