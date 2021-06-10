PLF 2021 Playoffs to be held in Florida, kicks off on Friday, Aug. 13

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced that its 2021 Playoffs will be held at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The chase for the six 2021 PFL Championships, and the $1 million purses that come with it, kicks off on Friday, August 13 as the field of 24 fighters who will earn a Playoff berth will be whittled down, over three events, to just 12 finalists who will go on to compete in the 2021 PFL Championship later this year.



The 2021 PFL Regular Season has reached the midway point and some of the world’s best fighters face win-or-go-home scenarios as they fight for their playoff lives. While there is plenty of drama set to unfold and many playoff spots still up for grabs, the venue for the PFL Playoffs has been set. Hard Rock Live will play host to the events across three dates in August.

The PFL Playoffs will take place over three action-packed nights beginning on Friday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET featuring lightweight and featherweight action. On Thursday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET fans will see the light heavyweights and welterweights go face-to-face in a combat showdown. Then on Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET women’s lightweight and heavyweight action is set to hit the PFL cage. All the fights can be seen live on ESPN (August 19), ESPN 2 (August 13 & 27), ESPN Deportes (all events) and streaming on ESPN+.

“We are excited to bring the intense playoff atmosphere that only the PFL can provide to Hard Rock Live this August,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Every fighter has the chance to become a world champion and bank the $1 million top prize that comes with it. Let’s get ready to crown the champions!”

“With the addition of Professional Fighters League to our diverse calendar of marquee events, Hard Rock Live continues to position itself as a global destination for premier live entertainment,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “We are thrilled to bring the action of the PFL to South Florida while showcasing Hard Rock Live both domestically and internationally to an even broader audience via the ESPN family of networks. There is nothing better in sports than the atmosphere of the playoffs.”

The second half of the PFL Regular Season begins this Thursday, June 10 when the league’s featherweights and lightweight fighters make their final push to earn a spot in the playoffs at PFL 4, airing in primetime across ESPN networks. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on June 17, and June 25.