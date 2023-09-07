UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Workouts Photo Gallery

UFC 293 workouts photo gallery featuring Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa and others from Sydney, Australia.

The UFC 293 workouts photo gallery featuring Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa, Justin Tafa and Tyson Pedro from Sydney, Australia.

The workouts took place on Wednesday in Sydney. Adesanya put on a show with his striking skills while Strickland sparred a fan from the audience.