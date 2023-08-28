Skip to main content
15-Mitch-Ramirez-vs-Carlos-Prates-DWCS-60-Weigh-Ins
image caption
Mitch Ramirez vs Carlos Prates

Dana White's Contender Series 60 Weigh-In Results & Face-Offs Photo Gallery

The Dana White Contender Series is into its seventh season. Check out the Week 4 weigh-in results and face-offs photo gallery.

The Dana White Contender Series, Season 7, Week 4, is highlighted by a main event showdown between Mitch Ramirez and Carlos Prates. Check out the photo gallery as they and the other fighters weigh-in and face off ahead of Tuesday's fights on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

DWCS 60 Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery

DWCS 60 Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery
01-Thomas-Petersen-DWCS-60-Weigh-Ins
15
Gallery
15 Images

Dana White Contender Series Week 4 Official Weigh-In Results

  • Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Mitch Ramirez (171) vs Carlos Prates (170)
  • Middleweight Bout: Yousri Belgaroui (186) vs Marco Tulio (185.5)
  • Featherweight Bout: Timothy Cuamba (145.5) vs Mateo Vogel (144.5)
  • Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Peterson (264) vs Chandler Cole (264)
  • Lightweight Bout: Oki Bolaji (156) vs Dylan Salvador (155)
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Tai-Tuivasa-01
News

UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura Official Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery

Check out the UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura Official Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery featuring Tai Tuivasa, Marcin Tybura and all the fighters as they weigh in.

By Scott Petersen
UFC 296 Presser5012
News

UFC 297 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo Gallery | Strickland vs Du Plessis

Check out the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins photo gallery featuring Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis as the main event.

By Scott Petersen
26-Tony-Ferguson-UFC-296-Official-Weigh-Ins
News

UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Check out the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-in photo gallery and see how the fighters looked on the scale.

By Scott Petersen