Dana White's Contender Series 60 Weigh-In Results & Face-Offs Photo Gallery
The Dana White Contender Series is into its seventh season. Check out the Week 4 weigh-in results and face-offs photo gallery.
The Dana White Contender Series, Season 7, Week 4, is highlighted by a main event showdown between Mitch Ramirez and Carlos Prates. Check out the photo gallery as they and the other fighters weigh-in and face off ahead of Tuesday's fights on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Dana White Contender Series Week 4 Official Weigh-In Results
- Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Mitch Ramirez (171) vs Carlos Prates (170)
- Middleweight Bout: Yousri Belgaroui (186) vs Marco Tulio (185.5)
- Featherweight Bout: Timothy Cuamba (145.5) vs Mateo Vogel (144.5)
- Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Peterson (264) vs Chandler Cole (264)
- Lightweight Bout: Oki Bolaji (156) vs Dylan Salvador (155)
