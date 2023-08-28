Dana White's Contender Series 60 Weigh-In Results & Face-Offs Photo Gallery

The Dana White Contender Series is into its seventh season. Check out the Week 4 weigh-in results and face-offs photo gallery.

The Dana White Contender Series, Season 7, Week 4, is highlighted by a main event showdown between Mitch Ramirez and Carlos Prates. Check out the photo gallery as they and the other fighters weigh-in and face off ahead of Tuesday's fights on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

DWCS 60 Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery DWCS 60 Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery 15 Gallery 15 Images

Dana White Contender Series Week 4 Official Weigh-In Results