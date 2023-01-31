PHOTOS: Laura Sanko’s best social media posts ahead of color commentary debut

Laura Sanko makes history on Saturday night when she steps into the color commentary role for UFC Vegas 68. She will be the first woman to act in this role in the modern era and the first woman since UFC 1 when Kathy Long held the role. It’s been 30 years since a woman has worked as a color commentator for the UFC and it’s a pretty big deal.

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career,” Sanko said in an official press release. “It is an honor to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1. I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting art of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC Octagon.”

Before she steps into this iconic role, let’s take a look at 10 of her best social media posts through the years.

