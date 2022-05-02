Photo emerges of Colby Covington’s broken tooth from alleged Jorge Masvidal attack

Former teammates, friends and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headlined UFC 272 on March 5 in a grudge match. Covington dominated Masvidal, but that wasn’t the end of their beef.

On March 22, Masvidal allegedly caught up with Covington at a Miami restaurant and attacked him. Masvidal was later arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief. He entered a written plea of not guilty to the charges.

According to the police report of the alleged incident, Covington suffered a fractured tooth and damage to his expensive Rolex watch. Following the incident and arrest, Masvidal was issued a “stay-away order” which means he must “keep 25 feet away from Covington and 500 feet away from Covington’s residence. He also is not permitted to contact Covington directly or indirectly.” Covington also allegedly suffered a brain injury.

On Monday, TMZ Sports obtained a photo of Covington’s damaged tooth. Jorge’s next court date will be May 12, according to Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court, from there, a potential trial date could also be set.