HOT OFF THE WIRE

featured2018 Fight of the Year: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya

featured2018 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featured2018 Fighter of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

PFL Touts Global Viewership as 2018 Comes to a Close

January 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

 The Professional Fighters League (PFL) capped its breakthrough inaugural season on New Year’s Eve in New York City with a star-studded, record-breaking 2018 Championship Event. With a global audience cheering them on, the PFL punctuated its regular season and post season format with a premiere championship event by crowning six new world champions with each taking home an unprecedented $1 million prize.  

  • Middleweight – Louis Taylor (Chicago, IL) via TKO at 0:33 of the 1st Round
  • Featherweight – Lance Palmer (Columbus, OH) via unanimous decision
  • Lightweight – Natan Schulte (Joinville, Brazil) via unanimous decision
  • Light Heavyweight – Sean O’Connell (Salt Lake City, UT) via TKO 5:00 of the 3rd Round
  • Heavyweight – Philipe Lins (Natal, Brazil) via TKO at 0:33 of the 4th Round 
  • Welterweight – Magomed Magomedkerimov (Russia) via Submission at 2:18 of the 2nd Round 

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Says He Felt Jon Jones’s Wrath for Asking Hard Questions Ahead of UFC 232

For the 2018 Championship, the PFL saw a record-setting number of fans tune-in with over 5 million fans watching in the U.S. on NBCSN and in the rest of the world on Facebook Watch as well as on select international sports networks.  In addition to the millions of passionate PFL fans who watched via broadcast and digital streaming, the League had over 15,000 fans participate in the first-ever DraftKings 2018 World Championship Pick ‘Em Style Fantasy Game.  

The League’s New Year’s Eve event also featured two-time gold medalist, Kayla Harrison who remains undefeated and is the number one ranked 155 pound MMA female athlete in the world.

“The PFL Championship on New Year’s Eve from Madison Square Garden was an exclamation point on our fantastic inaugural season of reimagining MMA with the first-ever sport season format of individual fighters competing in regular season, playoffs, and championship,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL.  “Over 5 million fans around the world watched as 6 great fighters earned championship titles and became instant millionaires.  Despite the excitement of 2018, the PFL is just getting started, and look for new announcements as we continue to innovate for MMA fans in 2019.”  

Further details on the PFL’s 2019 season will be announced in the coming weeks. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA