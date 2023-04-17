HOT OFF THE WIRE
PFL standings updated following opening rounds of 2023 season

April 17, 2023
The 2023 PFL season has already reached its first milestone.

The first three cards and the first round have concluded giving the fans a glimpse into what the season holds ahead.

One of the biggest shockers in round one was the losses of two new UFC signees, Thiago Santos and Shane Burgos.

Here’s the breakdown of all the division standings ahead of the second half of the regular season.

HEAVYWEIGHTS:

LEADER: Denis Goltsov (6)

Bruno Cappelozza (6)

Maurice Greene (5)

Danilo Marques (3)

Rizvan Kuniev (3)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS:

LEADER: Marthin Hamlet (6)

Josh Silveira (6)

Ty Flores (3)

Robert Wilkinson (3)

Will Fleury (3)

WELTERWEIGHT:

LEADER: Magomed Magomedkerimov (6)

Magomed Umalatov (6)

Carlos Leal (6)

Sadibou Sy (5)

Nayib Lopez (3)

LIGHTWEIGHT:

LEADER: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (3)

Clay Collard (3)

Bruno Miranda (3)

Natan Schulte (3)

Raush Manfio (3)

FEATHERWEIGHT:

LEADER: Brendan Loughnane (5)

Bubba Jenkins (3)

Movlid Khaybulaev (3)

Alejandro Flores (3)

Gabriel Braga (3)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT:

LEADER: Amber Leibrock (6)

Marina Mokhnatkina (5)

Larissa Pacheco (3)

Evelyn Martins (3)

Olena Kolesnyk (3)

All fighters not listed have zero points. All fighters will be re-matched for another three events to be hosted in Atlanta in June.

