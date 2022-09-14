PFL signs Muhammad Ali’s grandson to an amateur contract

On Wednesday the Professional Fighters League announced it had signed Biaggio Ali Walsh to an amateur MMA contract. Ali Walsh is the grandson of the famed boxer, Muhammad Ali. His will debut for the promotion on their PFL Finals card, slated for November at a location yet to be announced.

The 24-year-old fighter is a former running back at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, and began his MMA journey in 2020 by training at Xtreme Couture. Ali Walsh is the brother of professional boxer Nico.

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me. I can’t wait to enter the PFL SmartCage,” said Ali Walsh via press release. “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue, I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion.”

The PFL will help to develop the young talent throughout his career.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Biaggio Ali Walsh to the Professional Fighters League,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo via a press release. “I look forward to working with Biaggio and his team as he continues to grow in MMA. Biaggio has a world of talent that he will develop right here in the PFL.”

