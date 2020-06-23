PFL set to launch Rory MacDonald retrospective ‘Red King Rundown’

The Six-Part Digital Series Premieres Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00am ET on PFL’s YouTube Channel, and Continues Weekly Through Tuesday, August 4 Red King Rundown Features Commentary From Rory’s Inner Circle, Including MMA Legends Georges St-Pierre and Randy Couture and Long-Time Coach Firas Zahabi, and Past Opponents Such As Douglas Lima

NEW YORK (June 23, 2020) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format, today announced a new weekly six-part series providing fans with a unique, behind-the-scenes look into the life and career of MMA star Rory MacDonald. Red King Rundown, produced by PFL Studios, premieres Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00am ET across PFL digital channels, and continues weekly through Tuesday, August 4.

“With the launch of Red King Rundown, we’re excited to provide our passionate fanbase with unprecedented access to one of the best MMA fighters of the past decade,” said Dan Ghosh-Roy, Chief Digital Officer of the Professional Fighters League. “Through commentary and insights from Rory and those closest to him, we will tell his inspiring story and explore the experiences that have prepared him for his next challenge, earning a PFL title. This is the type of in-depth storytelling MMA fans crave, and what PFL Studios is committed to delivering.”

Rory MacDonald was a highly coveted free agent when he decided to join the PFL welterweight division in 2019 following a two-year championship run with Bellator. In 2018, Rory defeated Douglas Lima to win Bellator’s welterweight belt and successfully defended the title twice. Prior to Bellator, MacDonald spent six years in the UFC, with a 9-4 record including big wins over Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and B.J. Penn. His UFC 189 title fight against Robbie Lawler has been named the top fight of the decade. The Canadian trains with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre at Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada.

“I’m proud of the man I’ve become inside and outside of the cage and am thankful for the pivotal moments and people who have helped shape me over the years,” said MacDonald. “I’m excited to have my story told in a way that has never been done before. Fans will see why I am ready to dominate the PFL welterweight division, add another title to my resume, and remind the world what I am capable of.”

Episode 1 of Red King Rundown focuses on the start of Rory’s MMA journey, exploring how and why he entered the sport and the lessons he learned growing up that still guide him today. The series debut features commentary from Dave Lea, founder of Toshido MMA and coach to several MMA stars, including Rory.

Future episodes will take fans through Rory’s journey – how he became a complete mixed martial artist, how he prepares to go toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the world, the mentality of a fighter, and more.

Red King Rundown is a PFL Studios production. PFL Studios, launched earlier this month, is a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile.